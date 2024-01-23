Switzerland Services

About us

This website was compiled to help people find information related to working and living in Switzerland. Whether you're looking for administrative help, IT services or immigration law information, we will direct you to the right sources so you can find the right services.We are a team of volunteers working with various organisations, both governmental and non-governmental, dedicated to releasing information to help anyone interested in working or studying in Switzerland. The categories on the right cover most aspects of life in Switzerland. More services will be added in the future, including retail information, prices and specificities of life in the Swiss Confederation.We strive to provide the most useful information on Switzerland, but welcome your input and questions. Don't hesitate to contact us through the links provided on the right.

Last updated January 23, 2024